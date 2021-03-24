Executive Summary

This note provides an overview of the School-based programmes (SBP) Impact Evaluation Window and guidance for WFP offices and partners interested in participating.

The SBP Impact Evaluation Window aims to provide rigorous evidence that informs policymaking and decisions that country offices and governments need to take when designing and implementing such programmes. The SBP Impact Evaluation Window was developed jointly by the WFP's Office of Evaluation (OEV), the School-Based Programme (SBP) division, and the World Bank's Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) unit.

Windows are part of OEV's new strategy for centrally managing and supporting impact evaluations (IEs) commissioned across WFP. The following are the main features of an IE window:

OEV leads the selection, setup, delivery, evidence synthesis and dissemination of results for each IE included in a window; Programmes supported: Programmes selected by OEV for inclusion in a window participate in a management support capacity;

OEV covers the cost of evaluators engaged in each impact evaluation selected for the window. Programmes fund their interventions and contribute to data collection costs. Data collected for impact evaluation purposes can however serve wider M&E purposes; Building bodies of generalisable evidence: Windows produce clusters of IEs assessing similar questions and interventions, in order to provide greater generalisability and predictive power of findings. This requires each evaluation to generate evidence that contributes to higher-level questions identified for the window.

Interventions are selected based on standardised criteria: a) the ability to produce relevant evidence for the window; b) the utility of evidence to future programme or policy decisions; and c) the timing and feasibility of evaluation designs that provide a rigorous measurement of impact.

Funding and capacity constraints will also be taken into consideration on IE selection. Each IE window aims to support at least six impact evaluations over a three to five-year period. To be considered for inclusion in the SBP IE Window, WFP offices should apply by the deadline indicated in calls for expressions of interest. Applications outside calls for expression of interest may be considered on a case-by-case basis.