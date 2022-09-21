We know that savings groups work – and that they are powerful. But, in emergencies, we must revisit some of our approaches and assumptions. Integrating savings groups into more humanitarian programming – and doing it better – holds significant potential to improve the outcomes of humanitarian aid. In 2021, 8 organizations – committed to improving and understanding this process – came together to form a learning group. With support from the Sall Family Foundation and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, they met regularly over a period of one year, to examine the specificities of savings groups in emergencies. They shared resources, experiences, common challenges and solutions, within and beyond their organizations; and produced a resource guide to help savings groups and humanitarian specialists collaborate more effectively.