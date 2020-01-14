14 Jan 2020

Saving lives and reducing suffering: WHO’s work in emergency response operations in the who African Region in 2018 - Emergency Operations Annual Report

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 14 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.08 MB)

1. Overview

Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region are beset by recurrent emergencies with health consequences due to infectious disease outbreaks, conflicts, natural disasters, chemical or radio-nuclear spills and food contamination. Some of the emergencies are complex and caused by more than one event.

Every year, more than 100 public health emergencies are reported to WHO by Member States, of which 80% are of infectious origin. These health emergencies threaten national, regional and global public health security, and, if not contained effectively, result in high morbidity, mortality, disability and socioeconomic disruptions.

In the year under review, 162 public health emergencies were reported to and monitored by WHO. Of this number, 142 were disease outbreaks and 20 were humanitarian crises (see figure 1). The most reported outbreak was cholera, with 34 outbreaks in 19 countries, followed by measles (16 countries), Dengue fever (nine countries) and yellow fever (nine countries). Uganda reported the highest number of events (15), followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (10),
Nigeria (10), South Sudan (10), Liberia (8), Kenya (7) and Mauritania (7). In 2017, one hundred and forty-two public health emergencies were reported: 123 disease outbreaks and 19 humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

Two major outbreaks of Ebola virus disease (EVD) were recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with a high risk of spread to nine neighbouring and other countries.

Of these events, 50 resulted in further action by WHO, including grading and provision of technical and operational support.

