Save the Children Statement on U.S. Withdrawal from U.N. Human Rights Council

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (June 19, 2018) — Save the Children regrets the announcement of the withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations Human Rights Council, a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly dedicated solely to strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights of all people, including civic and political rights.

The Human Rights Council has dedicated special procedures, panels and resolutions that have led to advancements for children, including on child, early and forced marriage. Moreover, the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), where the human rights record of all states is peer reviewed, has been a key forum for civil society and children themselves, to engage on human rights issues that concern them.

More generally, the Human Rights Council is a central pillar of international accountability for human rights violations, including grave violations against children. Over the years it has created important mechanisms that have investigated and publically reported on violations, such as the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, the Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar or the recent Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen.

Save the Children’s vision is a world in which every child attains the right to survival, protection, development and participation. Save the Children encourages the United States government to continue engaging with the Human Rights Council despite this decision, to ensure that accountability and civil society space is upheld.

