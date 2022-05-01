Save the Children Statement on Ukraine Supplemental Budget Request

Media Contact: Suzanne Arnold

Washington, D.C. (April 29, 2022) – After President Biden asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill to support Ukraine, Christy Gleason, Save the Children Vice President of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns issued the following statement:

“Save the Children joins the Biden administration in calling for emergency assistance to address the growing humanitarian needs in Ukraine and the worsening global hunger crisis. Unfortunately, given the scale of the need we see today and foresee in the coming months, the administration’s request is not nearly enough. We ask Congress to provide at least $5 billion for emergency global food security funding. We also call on Congress to move quickly to address the continuing COVID-19 emergency through additional funding for global COVID-19 response. The administration’s previous request for $5 billion for global COVID response is essential if we are to end the scourge of COVID for children around the world, let alone mitigate the long-term impact of the pandemic on children and families.” Save the Children – together with its political advocacy arm, Save the Children Action Network – will continue to work with the Biden administration and Congress to ensure the world’s children and families are given the support they so desperately need to not only thrive, but survive.

