Save the Children partners with The Astrid Lindgren Company in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the beloved book Pippi Longstocking

Media Contact: Media@savechildren.org

The Number of Girls on the Move at a Record High - Pippi Longstocking Supports Vulnerable but Courageous Group

STOCKHOLM (January 14, 2020)— This year marks the 75th anniversary of the first published book about Pippi Longstocking. To commemorate this jubilee, The Astrid Lindgren Company and Save the Children are launching the global campaign “Pippi of Today,” a collaboration to create awareness and raise money for Save the Children’s work for girls on the move.

Many companies from all around the world are joining the international campaign “Pippi of Today,” which takes place in the Nordics, USA, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands and Switzerland among other places. Through limited edition products, events and other initiatives, they are participating to raise money. The money raised during the “Pippi of Today” campaign will go to Save the Children and support girls on the move.

Olle Nyman, CEO at Astrid Lindgren AB as well as Astrid Lindgren’s grandson, said: “In a world with ever stronger currents of nationalism and xenophobia, we want to highlight our shared responsibility for all children in demonstrating their strength and potential. With the help of Pippi, we want to support the girls who need it most, while also making their voices heard. Save the Children's activities aim to support them, while Pippi serves as an inspiring role model that gives them strength and hope.”

75 years ago, the world’s strongest girl – Pippi Longstocking – came alone to a new town. Today millions of girls are being forced to leave their homes and move, not only to new cities but also to new countries. Girls on the move need to gather all their strength, courage and hope to tackle challenges and find their way to a brighter future. They are the Pippis of Today.

More girls on the move than in a long time

The number of girls on the move has not been this high since the end of World War II. Girls comprise an especially vulnerable group among refugees, with unique challenges that are oftentimes forgotten. Girls on the move face a greater risk of being exposed to violence and exploitation, such as sexual abuse and child marriage; in most cases their education is also put on hold.

To shed light on their experiences, Save the Children has interviewed 13 girls who all are on the move. In the interviews, they share what they are going through, what their lives are like now and what they hope for in the future. One of the girls is 12-year-old Luisa* one of millions of people who has left Venezuela for Colombia, because of lack of food, economic hardship and increasing violence in their home country.

Luisa said: “I was sad leaving Venezuela, because I knew I would miss my relatives a lot. But I was also happy, because I was going to see my mum again. We had a big big big hug when I first saw her.”

Inger Ashing, CEO at Save the Children International, said: “Children's rights know no borders. All children should have the same rights, no matter who they are or where they live. Save the Children is excited to partner with the Astrid Lindgren Company to help expand our work for girls on the move. In 2019, we interviewed girls from around the world who are on the move to better understand their experiences and how we can best reach them with the right efforts. But we still lack sufficient data and knowledge in this area. With the funds raised, we will be able to help fill these knowledge gaps and expand our work, so that every girl survives, learns and is protected.”

*Names have been changed for protection.

Read more about Pippi of Today: www.pippioftoday.com

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.