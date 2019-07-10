Save the Children International Appoints Global Child Rights Leader Inger Ashing to Serve as New CEO

Media Contact: Media@savechildren.org

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (July 10, 2019) — Save the Children International, the umbrella organization for Save the Children US and the broader Save the Children movement, announces the appointment of Inger Ashing as its new Chief Executive. A dedicated advocate for the world’s most marginalized and deprived children, Ashing will serve as the head of Save the Children International, one of the world’s leading independent organizations for children. In 2018, Save the Children helped improve the lives of nearly 50 million children in more than 120 countries.

“Save the Children is an organization founded on the belief that all children have rights that must be upheld and protected,” said Robert Good, chairman of Save the Children International. “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Inger, who has long dedicated her personal and professional life to being a voice for the world’s most marginalized children. “Inger brings significant expertise to this role. She been associated with Save the Children for more than 25 years, first working with us as a youth advocate when she was 18 years old. Since then, she has been a member of the Save the Children International Board of Trustees and a member of the Save the Children Sweden Board of Trustees. Professionally, she is a respected child rights activist and has been recognized for her youth policy work in Sweden. She is leaving her role as Director General at the Swedish Agency against Segregation, a role appointed by the Swedish government, to join Save the Children in September. She has also served as the National Coordinator for Youth Not in Education or Employment for the Swedish Government, Deputy Director General of the Swedish Agency for Youth and Civil Society and the CEO of the Global Child Forum.

“In Save the Children’s 100th year, we are more committed to ensuring every child realizes his or her rights than ever before. For over 25 years, Inger has worked to advance Save the Children’s mission, and I believe her leadership and experience she brings to the role will increase our impact and deliver real improvements for children.”

Since 2000, the world has made significant progress for children. More children today have access to a quality education, are protected from violence and are less likely to die before their fifth birthday. This progress is encouraging, but it has not been equal. Too many children are still suffering from the devastating impact of conflict or missing out on an education or health care simply because they are girls or are living with a disability. Save the Children is committed to ensuring all children – no matter who they are or where they live – survive, learn and are protected from all forms of violence.

Commenting on her appointment, Inger Ashing said, “I am deeply honored to be given the opportunity to lead Save the Children International.

“Save the Children has been at the forefront of fighting for children's rights since it was created in 1919. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to further the ambition of Save the Children’s founder, Eglantyne Jebb, and to build on the exceptional work of the organization. I couldn’t imagine a better cause and I look forward to meeting and working with our dedicated staff around the world to achieve better outcomes for children.”

