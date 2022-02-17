Save the Children Commits to Ensure Children with Disabilities Get Fairer Treatment

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (Feb. 15, 2022) – On the eve of the second Global Disability Summit (GDS), Save the Children's President and CEO Janti Soeripto, said:

"One in 10 children has a disability. Yet, these children are more likely to have their rights denied than children without disabilities. They are more likely to be discriminated against, to suffer violence at home or at school, and to be malnourished. It's a situation that's unjust and unfair, and it needs to change.

As the world's leading child rights organization, Save the Children has a responsibility to play its part and ensure that children with disabilities and their families can benefit from our and our partners' activities on an equal basis as children without disabilities. Working in over 120 countries, often in partnerships with governments and civil society, we have a unique opportunity to contribute to ending this unfair reality. In recent years, I'm proud to say we have taken important steps to do this.

"Last year, we launched our new Disability Inclusion Policy, which lays out how Save the Children will work systematically across our programs and all our offices to promote the inherent dignity, individual autonomy, and independence of both adults and children with disabilities.

"Also last year, together with partners, we launched the first comprehensive guideline for Disability Inclusive Child Safeguarding, which works to combat the specific risks faced by children with disabilities while participating in mainstream humanitarian and development programs.

"And next month, we're proud to be launching our Inclusive Education Resources and Toolkit that provides resources for teachers and humanitarian workers to help ensure all learners with disabilities have the opportunity to learn, regardless of their disability or where they are in the world.

"I am proud to see the whole Save the Children movement stand behind our important commitments. I urge governments and other civil society organizations to set their own ambitious targets to ensure children with disabilities are given the same opportunities to reach their potential as any other child."

**At the Global Disability Summit, Save the Children will pledge 12 commitments to further enhance the agency's work on disability inclusion across all aspects of its programming. **

The 12 commitments are to: