Sanofi/GSK vaccine delay a bitter blow for world’s poorest countries - Oxfam

Responding to today’s announcement that the Sanofi/GSK vaccine will not be ready until the end of 2021, Oxfam’s Global Health and Gender Equality Officer, Julia Heres Garcia said:

“The delay is a bitter blow for poorer nations given Sanofi-GSK was set to provide nearly one third of COVAX doses – the global vaccine purchasing facility upon which many of the poorest countries depend.

“Even without this delay COVAX had only secured enough doses to vaccinate 1 in 10 people in many of the poorest countries by the end of next year, while rich countries had enough to vaccinate their entire populations nearly 3 times over.

“The delay adds to the growing pressure on wealthy governments to back a People’s Vaccine. They need to force Big Pharma to share their science and know-how with other manufacturers in order to boost vaccine production and bring this pandemic to an end more quickly.”

/ends

Notes to editors

For spokespeople please contact Tania Corbett tcorbett1@oxfam.org.uk / +44 7824 824 359

GSK-Sanofi had a letter of intent to provide 200 million doses to COVAX, of the 700 million COVAX has announced.

Nearly 70 poor countries will only be able to vaccinate one in ten people against COVID-19 next year unless urgent action is taken by governments and the pharmaceutical industry to make sure enough doses are produced. More details here.

Oxfam is a member of the People's Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of global and national organizations and activists united under a common aim of campaigning for a ‘People’s Vaccine’. The call for a People’s Vaccine is backed by past and present world leaders, health experts, faith leaders and economists.