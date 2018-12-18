Sani Tweaks: Best practices in sanitation

Sani Tweaks: Guide to best practices in humanitarian response sanitation

Research has shown that humanitarian agencies are failing to properly consult the users of the latrines they build, leading many people – especially women and girls – to stop using those latrines as they find them inaccessible, unsuitable and/or unsafe.

To address this, the Oxfam WASH team has developed a series of communications tools that seek to promote best practices in sanitation, and ultimately to provide universal guidance for the benefit of the sector.