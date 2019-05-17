Salesian Missions launched its annual Loaves and Fishes fundraiser to support critical aid shipments to programs around the globe

Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco, recently launched its annual Loaves and Fishes fundraiser which raises funds to ship life-saving aid to more than 130 countries around the globe. Because the cost of shipping this critical aid is far less than its value, donations are multiplied many times over. For every dollar donated, Salesian Missions is able to ship $14 worth of critical goods to its programs. The fundraising appeal runs through the end of June 2019.

Aimed at maximizing the impact of donor-assisted programs and answering the call for emergency aid deliveries, Salesian Mission’s Property and Logistics Program is made possible by generous assistance from government and private sector partners. Millions of dollars in U.S. government-issued excess property and corporate in-kind donations are leveraged by an annual award to Salesian Missions from the USAID Ocean Freight Reimbursement Grant for humanitarian aid shipments. This award enables Salesian Missions’ Office for International Programs to transport shipments of humanitarian aid and development commodities at low to no cost.

Salesian Missions also maintains several key partnerships that help to secure and donate critical aid like food, water, medicine, food and housing supplies. Partnerships with organizations like Feed My Starving Children and Rise Against Hunger ensure that students in Salesian programs have access to life-saving food aid that provides healthy nutritious meals so youth can focus on their studies and receive an education.

In 2018, Rise Against Hunger rice-meals were shipped to Salesian programs in Cambodia, East Timor, Haiti and Uganda. These meals improved the lives and health of thousands of youth. Salesian food programs provide meals to students during the school day and serve as an incentive for families to send their children to school. As a result of the feeding programs, students are thriving. Many have gained weight, suffered fewer illnesses and become more focused on their studies. In addition, teachers are seeing better student performance in class, a decrease in absenteeism and an increase in program enrollment rates.

“Salesian missionaries live and work in the communities in which they serve and are perfectly positioned to effectively and efficiently distribute goods and supplies,” says Father Mark Hyde, director of Salesian Missions. “Missionaries know the local and political landscape and have the resources to ensure that this aid reaches those most in need. Our donors are an integral part of ensuring this aid reaches youth who depend on Salesian programs for food, water, shelter and education.”

More than 30,000 Salesian missionaries are dedicated to caring for poor and at-risk youth in programs around the globe. Salesian programs assist poor and disadvantaged youth through education (academic, trade, agriculture) and workforce development initiatives, emergency relief and humanitarian aid, infrastructure support, clean water initiatives and nutritional and health services.

To learn more and make a donation, visit SalesianMissions.org/content/multiply.