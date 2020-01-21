Sale and sexual exploitation of children - Report of the Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, including child prostitution, child pornography and other child sexual abuse material (A/HRC/43/40)

I. Introduction

II. Activities

A. Country visits

B. Other activities

1. Conferences and engagement with stakeholders

On 21 September 2019, the Special Rapporteur attended and contributed to a symposium on children’s rights in the age of biotechnology, organized jointly by the International Institute for the Rights of the Child and International Social Service in collaboration with the Committee on the Rights of the Child.

On 26 September, the Special Rapporteur contributed as a keynote speaker at the launch of the guidelines regarding the implementation of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography (CRC/C/156).

On 8 October, the Special Rapporteur presented a report to the General Assembly on safeguards for the protection of the rights of the children born from surrogacy arrangements (see A/74/162).

On 14 and 15 November, she participated in a conference entitled “Promoting digital child dignity from concept to action”, organized by the Child Dignity Alliance, the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities and held in the Vatican City.

On 20 November, she delivered a statement at the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, held in New York.