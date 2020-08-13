The Sale and Sexual Exploitation of Children: Migration [EN/AR]

The key issues

Children move with families, or on their own, or with peers for multiple reasons ranging from forced displacement to the need to escape poverty and family breakdown, and the drive to seek new opportunities. Today, environmental events and climate change are commonly recognized as contributing and exacerbating factors influencing migratory movements and displacement. With droughts, ice melting, heavy rains and frequent unexpected sudden on-set events, migration is deeply affected by environmental events and people on the move are strongly and negatively affected by them. Extreme environmental events lead to food insecurity, lack of healthcare, access to safe water and sanitation, and heighten the risk of experience of violence and abuse.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 36.1 million children were international migrants in 2018 alone. About half of the 25.9 million refugees in 2018 were children and at least 17 million children were living in internal displacement conditions. In 2016, 1 in 8 migrants was a child and 1 in 200 children in the world was a refugee. In recent years the number of children traveling alone has increased: in 2015-2016, there were five times as many children estimated to be migrating unaccompanied by guardians than in 2010-2011.

Regional figures detail the magnitude and scale of this issue: around 100,000 unaccompanied and separated children were apprehended at the Mexico-U.S. border in 2015 and 2016 and 90,000 unaccompanied and separated children were displaced internally and across borders in the Horn of Africa in 2015. Furthermore, 170,000 unaccompanied and separated children applied for asylum in Europe in 2015 and 2016. Given the complexity of migration flows and data capture, these figures are likely to underestimate the scale of the issue.