SAID Releases Policy on Local Capacity Strengthening

Please see below statement from Refugees International Senior Director of Government Relations and Senior Policy Advisor Ann Hollingsworth:

“Refugees International (RI) applauds the release of USAID's Local Capacity Strengthening Policy. We appreciate the inclusion of both consultation and capacity building, the necessity of tailoring support to individual contexts, and prioritizing USAID messaging to Congress on localization support.

Refugees International has strongly advocated for a significant shift in support for local capacity investment in humanitarian and development response. This policy is not only an important step forward but a signal to other donors and policymakers to reconfirm earlier commitments for local investment. Refugees International's own field reporting and advocacy efforts have reflected this imperative, both in the context of emergencies and protracted displacement crises. From Ukraine to Central America to Syria, RI has pushed for a locally led approach and an expansion of funding to local organizations.

We look forward to remaining engaged as this policy is implemented.”