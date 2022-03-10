Safety of journalists - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/40) (Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Forty-ninth session

28 February–1 April 2022

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The present report is submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 45/18. In it, the High Commissioner explores the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the measures taken in response by States regarding the safety and work of journalists and media workers, and describes trends and good practices, including from a gender perspective. The report also presents the work of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in assisting in the development and strengthening of national approaches to protect journalists, including what it has done in partnership with other relevant United Nations entities. Finally, it sets out recommendations on protecting media freedom and the safety of journalists in the light of the findings and conclusions in the report.