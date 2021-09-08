Safety of journalists and the issue of impunity: Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/285) [EN/AR/RU]

Summary

The present report, submitted in accordance with resolution 74/157, is focused on the safety of journalists and the issue of impunity in the online space, including the gender dimension and the safety of women journalists. Following a description of the current situation, the report provides an account of various initiatives being taken. Those are followed by suggestions for strengthening the safety of journalists online, including by taking a gender-sensitive approach.

I. Introduction

1. In accordance with General Assembly resolution 74/157, the present report provides an overview of the current situation in relation to the safety of journalists and the issue of impunity, and taking into account the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity and the follow-up thereto.

2. In the resolution, the General Assembly acknowledged the particular risks regarding the safety of journalists in the digital age. Previous reports of the SecretaryGeneral about the safety of journalists and the issue of impunity remain relevant. The purpose of the present report is to elaborate on and examine the issue of online safety, including the gender dimension and the safety of women journalists.

3. In preparation of the present report, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), on behalf of the Secretary-General, sought contributions from Member States; international and regional organizations; national human rights institutions; and non-governmental organizations.2 The report draws on a range of public sources including the work of United Nations human rights mechanisms and work by scholars, practitioners and civil society organizations.