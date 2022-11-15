Safety and security of humanitarian personnel and protection of United Nations personnel: Report of the Secretary-General (A/77/362) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-seventh session

Agenda item 69

Strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and

disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including

special economic assistance

Summary

The ability of the United Nations to carry out its mandates is intricately linked to the security conditions in the areas in which it operates.

For many United Nations and humanitarian personnel providing help to those most in need, these conditions became more unpredictable, and often more insecure, as interlocking crises grew in scale and severity during the reporting period. As a result, United Nations and humanitarian personnel experienced increased threats, with disregard for international humanitarian law, and anti-United Nations sentiment in several contexts, further adding to the difficulty of achieving results within acceptable risk levels. Several of the crises, notably conflicts, intensifying climate disasters and severe economic shocks, generated volatility and instability across the globe. These crises presented challenges to the United Nations in providing support to countries in their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and in responding to requests for humanitarian operations, which continued to rise in response to a worrying decade-long trend of increasing needs.

The need for the United Nations to respond simultaneously to multiple crises and deliver critical operations in areas of high risk led to a significant, and at times unanticipated, increase in demand for United Nations security support. To meet the challenges of enabling United Nations programmes in the face of such volatility and unpredictability, the Department of Safety and Security, in collaboration with the United Nations security management system organizations, began to recalibrate its strategy. Its intent is to align security services squarely behind United Nations programming priorities, notably through more robust planning and collaboration with the United Nations system. Its focus is on managing risks in order to deliver these priorities and fulfil mandate objectives in each setting in which the United Nations is present, while not exposing personnel to unacceptable risk.

The present report contains an overview of the global security environment and its impact on the safety and security of humanitarian and United Nations personnel from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2022. The Organization’s response on issues under the purview of the Department of Safety and Security and the United Nations security management system is detailed, as well as the initiatives to strengthen security support to humanitarian and United Nations personnel.