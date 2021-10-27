Safety and security of humanitarian personnel and protection of United Nations personnel - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/334) [EN/AR/RU]

Seventy-sixth session

Agenda item 75

Strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and

disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including

special economic assistance

Summary

United Nations and humanitarian personnel operate in the most dangerous parts of the world. Over the past year and a half, humanitarian actors became the targets of non-State armed groups, violent extremists and criminals and fell victim to kidnapping, road traffic accidents and the collateral impact of conflict and terror. Security trends indicate little to suggest that the volatility seen today will decrease in the near future. Attacks against United Nations personnel, humanitarian workers and health-care workers in armed conflicts and other situations of violence reflected systemic disregard for international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

In the present report, an overview of the global security environment and its impact on the safety and security of humanitarian and United Nations personnel from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2021 are presented. The Organization’s response on issues under the purview of the Department of Safety and Security and the United Nations security management system is also detailed, as are efforts to meet the challenges and demands for security management and enable United Nations operations worldwide amid the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The report includes observations and recommendations for consideration by the General Assembly.