Safety and security of humanitarian personnel and protection of United Nations personnel - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/246) [EN/AR/RU]

Seventy-fifth session

Agenda item 73

Strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including special economic assistance

Summary

The global security environment has entered a phase of heightened and extended volatility. From the pre-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) context in 2019 to the unprecedented conditions caused by the pandemic in 2020, the already complex security environment has evolved, with increased threats of civil unrest and a steady rise in instability across the globe.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across countries and continents, United Nations and humanitarian personnel strive to continue humanitarian, peace, human rights and sustainable development work throughout the world. United Nations and humanitarian personnel face security threats, from armed conflict, crime, civil unrest and violent extremism to xenophobia and disinformation. However, they continue to work in dangerous places to help those in need. Their work has continued despite the adverse operational and security impact that the pandemic has had on humanitarian access and programme delivery, including in the response to COVID-19.

In the present report, an overview of the global security environment and its impact on the safety and security of humanitarian and United Nations personnel are presented. Also covered are the Organization’s response to issues under the purview of the Department of Safety and Security and the United Nations security management system, as well as efforts to meet the challenges and demands for security management and enable United Nations operations worldwide. The report includes observations and recommendations for consideration by the General Assembly.