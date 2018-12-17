17 Dec 2018

Safety and security of humanitarian personnel and protection of United Nations personnel - Report of the Secretary-General (A/73/392) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN General Assembly
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (961.15 KB)Report
preview
Download PDF (275.33 KB)Corrigendum 1
preview
Download PDF (262.36 KB)Corrigendum 2
preview
Download PDF (265.11 KB)Report - Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (1.05 MB)Corrigendum 1 - Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (243.7 KB)Corrigendum 2 - Arabic version

Seventy-third session
Agenda item 75
Strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including special economic assistance

Summary

The increasingly complex global security landscape presents a persistent challenge as the international community continues to respond to humanitarian needs across the globe. These needs, often the dire consequences of instability and conflict, have been growing apace while their root causes remain unresolved.

In fulfilling United Nations mandates on development, human rights, peace and security, and humanitarian support, United Nations personnel are working in challenging and high-risk contexts and have been the targets of diverse threats from armed conflict, crime and terrorism. The present report provides an overview of the global security challenges that are being faced, their impact on the safety and security of humanitarian and United Nations personnel, the Organization’s response, and efforts by the Department of Safety and Security to meet the rising demand for system-wide security management to enable United Nations work worldwide. The report includes observations and recommendations for consideration by the General Assembly.

