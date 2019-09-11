Safer Cash Toolkit: Collecting and using data to make cash programs safer

Introduction

The Safer Cash Toolkit has been designed to address the challenge of insufficient information available to systematically identify the risks that people face as a result of receiving and using cash in humanitarian programs. The toolkit is designed to capture the minimum amount of information to ensure that organizations can make informed decisions on how to design, implement and adjust Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) programs at a field level to prevent and minimize harm.

The Safer Cash Toolkit is a set of three tools and additional guidance to:

• Ensure CVA Programs proactively consider the safety, dignity, and rights of individuals, groups, and affected populations.

• Ensure that Cash-based interventions do no harm to targeted beneficiaries.

• Support Cash practitioners in designing safe, participatory and inclusive evidence-based programs • Provide guidance on the analysis of data collected to ensure its “need to know” and not just “nice to know”.

The tool kit facilitates a comprehensive and continuous analysis of risks and the implementation and monitoring of risk mitigation measures in Cash-Based Interventions guided by protection principles:

1. Prioritize safety & dignity and avoid causing harm: Prevent and minimize as much as possible any unintended negative effects of cash interventions that can increase people’s vulnerability to both physical and social risks.

2. Meaningful Access: Arrange for people’s access to cash assistance and services – in proportion to need and without any barriers (e.g. discrimination). Pay special attention to individuals and groups who may be particularly vulnerable or face additional risks and barriers accessing cash assistance and services.

3. Accountability: Set-up appropriate mechanisms through which affected populations can measure the adequacy of cashbased interventions, and address concerns and complaints.

4. Participation and empowerment: Support processes that allow affected populations to influence how cash programing can be safer and inclusive, strengthen their protection capacities and assist people to claim their rights, including – not exclusively – the rights to access cash assistance.