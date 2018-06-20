20 Jun 2018

Safeguarding Healthcare Monthly News Brief, May 2018

Report
from Insecurity Insight
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (383.04 KB)

This monthly digest comprises threats and violence as well as protests and other events affecting the delivery of and access to healthcare. It is prepared by Insecurity Insight from information available in open sources. All decisions made, on the basis of, or with consideration to, such information remains the responsibility of their respective organisations.

Threats and violence affecting emergency care

Middle-East and North Africa
Occupied Palestinian Territories

14 May 2018: In East Jerusalem, West Bank, Israeli security forces fired teargas and rounds of gunfire at Palestinians protesting along the enclave’s land border as the US opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, killing two people, including an unarmed Palestinian medic. Source: Times of Malta

Threats and violence affecting general healthcare

Africa
Central African Republic
01 May 2018: In PK5 and Fatima neighbourhoods, Bangui, armed groups launched attacks against health facilities, alongside a church and multiple mosques, killing 19 people and wounding 98 more.

Residents reacted with threats against SICA Hospital staff, where some of those wounded were being treated. Sources: AP News and Voice of America (VOA) News Mali 01 May 2018: In Tarkint village and commune, Bourem cercle, Gao region, unidentified gunmen attacked three health workers from

