Safeguarding Healthcare Monthly News Brief - Attacks on healthcare, November 2018

Threats and violence affecting emergency care Africa

South Africa

15 November 2018: In Randfontein city, West Rand district,

Gauteng province, emergency workers staged a sit-in at the premises of the West Rand District Municipality over serious financial woes, putting a fleet of emergency vehicles, several fire engines and community safety vehicles under lockdown. Source:

Source: News 24

Asia

India

12 November 2018: In Kolkota city, West Bengal state, a hospital emergency ward was vandalized, and a doctor almost attacked when a man and his two sons violently reacted to the death of their relative under the hospital’s care. Source: ACLED Middle-East and North Africa

Occupied Palestinian Territories

26 November 2018: In the West Bank, a paramedic and resident of the Dheisheh refugee camp was killed by Israeli soldiers when his car struck an Israeli checkpoint. Israeli forces claim the attack was intentional, while camp residents claim he was not a violent person and must have lost control of his vehicle. Protests erupted across the camp following his death. Source: Electronic Intifada and Ma’an News

The Americas

Mexico

17 November 2018: In San Juan Tenería town, Taxco de Alarcón municipality, Guerrero state, around 20 armed men aboard vans shot at a Mexican Red Cross humanitarian convoy, killing a Red Cross paramedic and three police officers and injuring nine others, four of whom were paramedics. Sources: Animal Politico, Arsenal,

El Universal and Mexican Red Cross IAP

Africa

Central African Republic

24 November 2018: In Gbama village, Haute-Kotto prefecture, two local staff from an INGO were abducted and tortured allegedly by anti-Balaka fighters while providing vaccinations to children in the village. Source: AWSD1

Democratic Republic of the Congo

07 November 2018: In Matembo village, between the towns of Beni and Butembo, North Kivu province, Mai-Mai militiamen kidnapped a team of three civil protection officers and one epidemiologist as they were preparing a safe burial of an Ebola victim. The victims were later safely released after intervention by the police. Sources: Centre of Infectious Disease Research and Policy and Media Congo 16 November 2018: In Uvira city, South Kivu province, unidentified gunmen ambushed two MSF vehicles that were en route to Baraka Hospital, stealing two cartons of medicine and the phones of the drivers.

Sources: Actualite (a) and Actualite (b)

16 November 2018: In Beni city, North Kivu province, a shell from a nearby rebel attack on the MONUSCO base hit a villa occupied by 16 WHO staff but did not explode, prompting the organisation to provisionally evacuate its workers to Goma city. Sources: Al Jazeera, Daily Mail, RTBF and Stat

16 November 2018: In Beni city, North Kivu province, ADF militiamen launched an attack on MONUSCO personnel in close proximity to the Ebola Emergency Operations Centre as well as hotels where many Ebola health workers were staying, killing one Tanzanian and seven Malawian peacekeepers. This incident prompted the suspension of Ebola response activities between 17 and 18 November 2018.

Sources: Al Jazeera, CNN, RTBF and VOA News

18 November 2018: In unspecified locations, fighting between government forces and militant groups continued to hamper Ebola response efforts. Source: CNN 20 November 2018: In Lulimba town, South Kivu province, unidentified perpetrators broke into an MSF compound and stole unspecified valuable goods. Source: Actualite

21 November 2018 (DOA): In Tushunguti village, Kalehe territory, South Kivu province, violent clashes between two Mai-Mai factions forced MSF to temporarily relocate its staff to Numbi village until calm returned. Source: Actualite Ghana

28 November 2018: In Dodowa town, Greater Accra region, a personal dispute turned into gunfight between land guards (private security hired to secure land ownership) and landowners at the Dodowa District Hospital, causing several injuries, and leaving the facility in chaos. Source: Ghana Web Mali

05 November 2018: In Goundam town and cercle, Timbuktu region, three unidentified armed individuals hijacked the liaison vehicle of the Goundam Reference Health Centre and threatened the driver. Source:

Bamada Nigeria

01 November 2018: In Bugan-Gwari village, Toto local government area, Nasarawa state, unidentified perpetrators kidnapped three medical officials from the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency while they were driving along the Nasarawa-Toto road. Sources: Punch and Vanguard South Africa

17 November 2018: In Ramokokastad town, Moses Kotane municipality, Bojanala Platinum district, North West province, unidentified perpetrators set fire to five buildings: the Kwenatlase High School, the Baphalane Primary School, the administration block at Ramokoka Primary school and an unnamed clinic.

These arson attacks appear to be part of a wider pattern of civil unrest in the region. Source: IOL