SAFE WATER NETWORK Named as a Finalist for the 2021 .ORG Impact Awards

NEW YORK – SAFE WATER NETWORK is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a finalist in the 3rd annual .ORG Impact Awards, which honors remarkable mission-driven organizations and individuals making their communities a better place. The awards are hosted by the Public Interest Registry (PIR).

Safe Water Network is one of the top five entries in the Building Better Communities category for its innovative work in addressing the global water crisis. With offices in Ghana, India, and the United States, Safe Water Network is reliably delivering essential safe water to millions of families in underserved communities throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Network is also bringing services directly to households and community health facilities so health workers and patients can conveniently access safe water for handwashing, drinking, and essential hygiene practices. Submissions were reviewed and scored by a panel of judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit, and marketing sectors. All nominations were required to be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain.

“It is an honor to be included among an impressive selection of non-profit organizations around the world who are tackling some of humanity’s most pressing challenges,” said Kurt Soderlund, CEO of Safe Water Network. “We are thankful that the hard work and collaboration of our dedicated team and network of partners, striving collectively to address the global water crisis, is being recognized with our selection as a finalist for the .ORG Impact Awards.”

“The .ORG Impact Awards celebrate and showcase the incredible work that mission-driven organizations are doing in their communities and around the world,” said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of the Public Interest Registry. “This year was the most competitive ever—with 633 organizations from more than 40 countries submitting nominations across seven categories. We want to thank all those who submitted entries and congratulate all of the finalists for their impressive achievements.”

This year’s finalists and winners will be celebrated as part of the 2021 .ORG Impact Awards—an online event November 9th that celebrates the range of challenges that the mission-driven community has overcome. Follow @PIRegistry on social media to find out more about the nominees and the event. Interested parties should visit www.orgimpactawards.org for complete rules and information.

About Safe Water Network

Safe Water Network is committed to addressing the gap in water services delivery, which needlessly compromises the health and livelihoods of 2.1 billion people globally. With a focus on reaching rural small towns and peri-urban areas on the fringes of big cities and urban slums, Safe Water Network is advancing cost-effective, decentralized solutions that target these fast- growing areas where over a billion people lack a reliable supply of safe water. Visit safewaternetwork.org for more information.

About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

