Safe, Regular, Orderly Migration: Advancing Development Approaches to Migration - UNDP Position Paper on the Global Compact for Migration

PREAMBLE

This paper outlines UNDP’s development approach to migration and highlights our recommendations and commitments for the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration.

The paper highlights three key areas that UNDP will mainly focus on in support of Member States’ implementation of the compact. Section 1 briefly describes the migration and displacement issues;

Section 2 summarizes the GCM with a focus on the GCM Objectives as a reminder to the reader; Section 3 describes UNDP’s global offer, suggestions and recommendations to Member States and partners; Section 4 zooms into the commitments UNDP is making towards support for Member States’ implementation of the Global Compact for Migration; and Section 5 provides a few concluding remarks.

By advancing sustainable development and empowering migrants as agents of change and leaders in the development processes that shape their lives, UNDP envisages a more inclusive and prosperous world. This is central to the Sustainable Development Goals’ principle of leaving no one behind and the importance of making migration work for all.

As the UN development agency and part of the UN Migration Network, UNDP is committed to supporting Member States achieve the objectives and commitments in the Global Compact for Migration. Thus, UNDP is ready to help in translating the GCM objectives and commitments into policies, strategies and programmable interventions that support nations, societies and the migrants themselves.

Already in September 2016, UNDP made specific commitments in support of Member States and the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants. This paper and its commitments are also in line with those made in the New York Declaration.