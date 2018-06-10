10 Jun 2018

Safe referrals of SGBV survivors by non-specialized actors to SGBV case management organizations - June 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 10 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (368.1 KB)

Introduction

This note provides guidance to non-SGBV specialized humanitarian service providers on what to do when a SGBV survivor discloses a SGBV incident. It is common for non-SGBV specialized actors to be the entry point to GBV referral pathways, if survivors disclose a SGBV incident then require (and consent to) referral.

When assisting a SGBV survivor the main priorities of a non-SGBV specialized service provider are to provide basic emotional support as well as information on the services which may be able to assist them, details on how to access these, and appropriate support to survivors to access the services. It is imperative that non-SGBV specialized service providers know how to assist in a survivor-centred way. The first information and messages provided to survivors could influence whether they go on to disclose their experiences and access further care when appropriate. This guidance note developed in consultation with partners and in line with SOPs and best practices is to be considered as companion guide to referral pathways and training package that the SGBV WG and partners are offering to non-specialized actors.

