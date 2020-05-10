Safe Distributions: Guidelines for Reducing Protection Risks in in-kind Distributions

Distributing immediate, lifesaving assistance is one of the most urgent actions in an emergency response and can significantly improve the safety and wellbeing of individuals. Non-Food Items (NFI), Food Security, WASH and Shelter in-kind assistance actors can help reduce and mitigate protection risks to individuals and communities when conducting distributions. All distributions must ensure that beneficiaries can safely access distributions with dignity and without harm or discrimination. Moreover, in-kind distribution actors must act to support the most vulnerable groups and maintain accountability by involving and empowering beneficiaries in planning, implementation and monitoring. This document provides guidance on how partners can mainstream protection into distributions. Considering the importance of preventing contagion of COVID-19 during protection sensitive distributions, additional health recommendations are included per WHO guidelines.