25 Feb 2019

SADC Regional Early Warning Bulletin on the 2018/19 Southern Africa Rainfall Season (August 2018)

Report
from Southern African Development Community
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.34 MB)

Executive summary

Many SADC Member States recorded normal to above-normal rainfall during the 2017/18 rainfall season, as predicted by the SADC Climate Services Centre (CSC) in August 2017 at the 21st Southern African Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-21). In contrast, the approaching October 2018 - March 2019 rainfall season is forecasted to be normal to below-normal throughout the season over most of the region.

During SARCOF-22, which took place in Lusaka, Zambia in August 2018, the community of climate information users discussed and formulated mitigation measures for the sectors of Agriculture and Food Security; Water and Energy; Livestock; Disaster Risk Management; Health; and Early Warning and Conflict.

The forecast presents a concern for agriculture. Districts affected by dry conditions will require the optimal use of available resources to safeguard agricultural production. Recommendations include:

• Diversify crop production with drought- and disease-tolerant crops; early maturing crops; and high-yield varieties;

• Make available agricultural inputs to farmers before the onset of the rains;

• Employ water conservation and harvesting techniques for improved accessibility and availability;

• Adopt staggered planting dates for crops;

• Increase investment in irrigation; and • Employ post-harvest techniques to avoid loses.

The sector(s) of Water and Energy should see normal to below-normal river flows. Recommended mitigation measures include:

• Prioritize the charging of depleted reservoirs;

• Undertake a simulation exercise to test water allocation guidelines;

• Develop water management scenarios; and • Continue with the importation of power and expedite the completion of internal power projects.

Regarding Disaster risk reduction (DRR), the worse-case scenario will be uneven rainfall with sudden heavy rains that can lead to flooding, displacement, destruction of property and infrastructure, and loss of life. In such a situation, access to basic social services could be disrupted, including to schools, health facilities and markets. Affected areas may also face outbreaks of water- and vector-borne diseases.

The key recommendation is that prevention is better than cure. It also contributes to resilience-building. Planning for extreme events is an essential way forward for all SADC Member States to implement mitigation and adaptation measures.

