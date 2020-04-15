SADC Climate Services Centre (CSC) - Heavy Rainfall Advisory (Issue Number: 18 of 2019/20 Release Date: 15/04/2020)

The SADC CSC is forecasting a likelihood of rainfall amounts exceeding 50mm in a 24-hour period in some parts of the SADC region during the period 15 to 21 April 2020.

Northern Angola, south-western and north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Some parts of Eswatini, eastern Madagascar, south-eastern Mozambique, some parts of Namibia, Seychelles and north--eastern South Africa have a high probability to receive heavy rainfall above 50mm in 24 hours (Figure 1) during the forecast period of 15 to 21 April 2020. There are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100mm over a 24 hours especially in some of these areas, resulting in the possibility of localized flooding.

National Meteorological and Hydrological Services are urged to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as Disaster Risk Management Agencies at Member States level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property.

Users are encouraged to consult National Meteorological and Hydrological Services at Member States for interpretation and updates of this advisory.

