SADC Climate Services Centre (CSC) - Heavy Rainfall Advisory (Issue Number: 15 of 2019/20 Release Date: 27/02/2020)

SADC Heavy Rainfall Advisory - 27 February to 4 March, 2020

The SADC Climate Services Centre is forecasting a likelihood of rainfall amounts exceeding 50mm in a 24-hour period in some parts of the SADC region during the period 27 February to 04 March 2020.

Central-eastern Angola, north-western Botswana, Comoros, central-to-south-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Madagascar, northern Malawi, Mauritius, north-eastern Mozambique, central-to-north-eastern Namibia, central and northern parts of United Republic of Tanzania, central South Africa, north and southern of Zambia and central Zimbabwe have a high probability to receive heavy rainfall above 50mm in 24 hours (Figure 1) during the forecast period from 27 February to 04 March 2020. There are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100mm in 24 hours. These rains are likely to result in localized flooding in certain areas.

National Meteorological and Hydrological Services are urged to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as Disaster Risk Management Agencies at Member States level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property. Users are encouraged to consult National Meteorological and Hydrological Services at Member States for interpretation of this advisory.