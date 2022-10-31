Russia’s suspension of Black Sea grain deal a “body blow” to world’s poorest, Christian Aid says

International development agency Christian Aid has urged all parties to the Black Sea grain deal, which would allow the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets, to persuade Russia to end its unilateral suspension.

Elizabeth Hallinan, Christian Aid's Global Crisis Contexts Lead, said:

”Any interruption to grain exports is a body blow to countries already reeling from spiralling energy and food prices. Russia's unilateral suspension will only push more people to starvation. It is critical that all parties keep talking to find a way for grain to reach countries desperate to feed their people.”

