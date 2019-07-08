08 Jul 2019

Rule of Law and Human Rights - 2018 Annual Report

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.22 MB)

Highlights

UNDP’s Global Programme on Strengthening the Rule of Law and Human Rights for Sustaining Peace and Fostering Development seeks to cultivate the conditions for people to experience greater peace and development and to be active participants in the decisions that affect their lives.

Since 2008, the Global Programme has been supporting national partners in nearly 40 crisis-affected contexts around the world to address the drivers of violent conflict and foster resilient communities that are supported by just institutions.

We focus on supporting the people and places that need it the most to ensure that no one is left behind in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Global Impact

82% of targets achieved in 2018

27,999,956 additional people have access to justice

20 contexts have improved capacities for oversight/governance in the security sector

19 contexts have community-oriented policing programmes

14 contexts have transitional justice processes/mechanisms

24 contexts have strengthened institutions supporting the fulfillment of human rights obligations

23 contexts have justice and security services in place to prevent, respond to, and address sexual and gender-based violence

& more

