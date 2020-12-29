RSIS Centre for Non-Traditional Security Studies Year In Review 2020

This annual publication is the NTS Centre’s reflections on the events of the past year and contemplations on issues of non-traditional security in the region and beyond. The year 2020 has been marked by an unprecedented crisis like no other. We have witnessed the spread of a deadly new pandemic – Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This global health crisis has led to an inordinate number of lives lost and a huge economic fallout. The emergence of COVID-19 and its cross- cutting impacts have caused untold human misery placing a lot of stress on governments and populations globally. Moreover, the multifaceted effects of a pandemic are compounding existing socio-economic inequalities, generating new vulnerabilities and escalating levels of risk. The NTS Year In Review 2020 includes a series of insightful articles on COVID-19, detailing its severe disruptions in numerous sectors, as well as highlighting possible mitigation measures and future actions. It comprises articles which discuss the intersections between COVID-19 and other NTS challenges confronting the region, such as food security, climate change, migration, and humanitarian crises. These articles draw out some of the potential pathways for addressing issues created by the pandemic. We hope that you will find these articles useful in providing a holistic understanding of the kinds of challenges we face today. Finally, as always, we showcase our Centre’s activities for the year and the varied publications of our researchers in 2020.