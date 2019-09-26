Routes to Resilience: Insights from BRACED to BRACED-X, Synthesis Paper

After four years of implementation, this report presents a synthesis of the Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters (BRACED) project annual reports, and evidence from four deep dives, from the 18-month extension, referred to as BRACED-X. BRACED-X started in January 2018, following immediately on from BRACED.

These projects continue to work across eight countries in East Africa, the Sahel and Asia. Using the evidence provided by Implementing Partners (IPs), this report examines the questions: What has BRACED-X achieved and what does this mean for future resilience programming. To do so, the report challenges assumptions underpinning the original programme Theory of Change (ToC) that remain unanswered from BRACED, yet still relevant during the programme extension.

To this end, five sub-questions are addressed in detail: