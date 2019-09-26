26 Sep 2019

Routes to Resilience: Insights from BRACED to BRACED-X, Synthesis Paper

Report
from Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters
Published on 26 Sep 2019
preview
After four years of implementation, this report presents a synthesis of the Building Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Extremes and Disasters (BRACED) project annual reports, and evidence from four deep dives, from the 18-month extension, referred to as BRACED-X. BRACED-X started in January 2018, following immediately on from BRACED.

These projects continue to work across eight countries in East Africa, the Sahel and Asia. Using the evidence provided by Implementing Partners (IPs), this report examines the questions: What has BRACED-X achieved and what does this mean for future resilience programming. To do so, the report challenges assumptions underpinning the original programme Theory of Change (ToC) that remain unanswered from BRACED, yet still relevant during the programme extension.

To this end, five sub-questions are addressed in detail:

  1. What adaptive capacity outcomes are possible with more time?

  2. To what extent can consortia projects be adaptive?

  3. How can projects foster gender equality and build resilience?

  4. To what extent is policy change possible from the bottom up?

  5. How can sustainability be supported within the lifetime of a project?

