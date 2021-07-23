Room for improvement: An analysis of “gender considerations” in the 2020 Programme of Action national reports (July 2021)

Under the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects (PoA), states agree to submit a national report on their implementation of the PoA and International Tracing Instrument (ITI) every two years. National reports allow states the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the PoA process, facilitate transparency and information exchange, and assess and measure progress. National reports also support data collection for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”. PoA national reports contribute to SDGs 5 (Gender Equality) and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

IANSA, in collaboration with WILPF, undertook a review of a total of 89 national reports submitted by states for 2020. This paper provides an analysis on the “gender considerations” section of these PoA national reports to gain a better understanding of the extent to which states are providing information on the integration of gender in the implementation of their PoA commitments.

At the Sixth Biennial Meeting of States to Consider the Implementation of the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects (BMS6) in 2016, states recognized the importance of gender mainstreaming in small arms controls and agreed to take targeted action as part of their fight against the illicit trade in small arms. In the outcome document, States undertook to promote the meaningful participation and representation of women in processes related to the PoA (paragraph 59. States also undertook to encourage the collection of disaggregated data on gender and the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons (paragraph 60).

As a result of BMS6, national report templates were amended to include reporting on “gender considerations”, reflecting these two paragraphs in the outcome document.