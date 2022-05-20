The Role of Women in Ceasefires: A Literature Review

Rødningen, Ida & Siri Aas Rustad

​A growing body of literature explores the causes and consequences of ceasefires, but within this body, little scholarly attention is paid to the role of women in ceasefires. Of the existing work on women in ceasefires, there is a general lack of understanding of how the individual studies relate to one another, and there has been little attempt at a systematic examination of what this body of literature tells us across sites about women’s roles and influence during ceasefire processes. Thus we also explore possible avenues for future research.

Brief Points