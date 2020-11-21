The role of social protection in young people’s transition to work in the Middle East and North Africa [EN/AR]

Highlights

This report by UNICEF MENARO and the IPC-IG, and in collaboration with ILO, focuses on the role of social protection to promote transitions to work for young people in MENA, especially among vulnerable groups. Understanding the factors that limit transitions to decent work remains a central concern for policymakers, as changes in the world of work considerably affect the availability and distribution of quality jobs. This study provides an assessment of social protection programmes that promote young people’s transition to work (YPTW) in the MENA region. The report analyses data on the relationships between socio-economic conditions and employment, as well as programme mapping of current regional schemes and policies enacted by national governments to promote employment for young people. It also includes country case studies for Egypt, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Morocco.