The Role of the Revolving Fund in Global Initiatives

Benefits from the Covax Facility + Opportunities for PAHO Member States to engage in the COVAX Facility through the Revolving Fund as a Regional Bloc.

The Access for COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A)

The Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) is a group of global health actors (WHO, BMGF, CEPI, Gavi, Global Fund, UNITAID, Wellcome Trust), private sector partners, and other stakeholders, aligned and coordinated to promote and accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

Based on WHO’s documents: https://www.who.int/initiatives/act-accelerator

The Covax Facility:

The COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility was established to accelerate equitable access to appropriate safe and efficacious vaccines.

PAHO Member States were recognized as a unified bloc and PAHO RF is acknowledged as one of the procurement channels for the COVAX Facility.