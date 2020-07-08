World + 1 more
ROK Government to Provide Humanitarian Assistance worth 4 Million U.S. Dollars to Support Efforts to Respond to Food Security Crisis in particular to Desert Locust Swarms
- The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth 4 million U.S. dollars through the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to a total of 14 countries -- Yemen and 8 countries in Southwest Asia and East Africa, where the food crisis is worsening due to the spread of desert locust swarms, as well as 5 countries in West Africa where there is concern over the possible spread of the damage.
o The World Food Programme estimates that more than 25 million people in East Africa are facing food crisis, and about 11 million of them are being directly affected by desert locust swarms.
The ROK government’s assistance will be used to provide food to countries facing more difficulties due not only to desert locust swarms but also to floods and COVID-19, as well as to conduct monitoring and control activities aimed at preventing the spread of desert locust swarms.
The ROK government will continue to participate actively in the international community’s efforts to support countries and their people suffering from not only natural disasters but various humanitarian crises.