Roadmap for Research: A Collaborative Research Framework for Humanitarian Shelter and Settlements Assistance

This publication addresses research gaps across a range of issues in humanitarian shelter and settlements assistance: inclusion and participation; protection; shelter and the environment; public space; different aspects of housing and the home; building practices; livelihoods; and conflict. The authors call for the development of an evidence base in support of critical yet intractable aspects of the lived experience of those affected by crises. This includes leveraging technologies to address major challenges – like climate change and protracted crises – and addressing systemic barriers to the empowerment of vulnerable communities.

Two chapters in particular are relevant to disaster risk reduction:

Chapter 17 proposes in situ upgrading of housing in informal settlements as an alternative to relocation. Relocation is widespread in hazard events, but it often has negative social, economic, and psychological consequences for displaced and resettled communities. Focusing on the city of Honiara in the Solomon Islands, this research seeks to understand how to achieve affordable in situ upgrading to increase flood resilience.

Chapter 18 argues that integrating geoscience and communities’ hazard knowledge into programming will lead to better recovery outcomes and longer-term disaster resilience. Aspects of geoscience are already integrated into some shelter sector tools, but this research aims to demonstrate the value of integrating different types of knowledge for shelter resilience and increased understanding.