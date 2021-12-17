Roadmap on the coordination between the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights

Introduction

The United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances, hereinafter referred to as “CED” on the one part, and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, referred to as "IACHR", hereinafter together referred to as "the Parties", Recalling the extreme seriousness of enforced disappearance, which constitutes a crime and, in certain circumstances defined in international law, a crime against humanity; determined to prevent enforced disappearances and to combat impunity for the crime of enforced disappearance, and considering the right of any person not to be subjected to enforced disappearance and the right of forcibly disappeared person to be searched for, as well as the right of any person affected by an enforced disappearance to truth, justice and reparation, and to seek, receive and impart information to this end;

Recalling that, in compliance with article 28 of the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearances “the Committee shall cooperate with all relevant organs, offices and specialized agencies and funds of the United Nations, with the treaty bodies instituted by international instruments, with the special procedures of the United Nations and with the relevant regional intergovernmental organizations or bodies, as well as with all relevant State institutions, agencies or offices working towards the protection of all persons against enforced disappearances”; Recalling the mandate of the CED to review and support the implementation of the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearance by the States parties, and to support victims and other stakeholders to access their rights under the Convention;

Recalling the mandate of the IACHR to, inter alia, promote the observance and protection of human rights in the Americas by virtue of art. 106 of the Charter of the Organization of American States; and in particular its mandate in relation to the Inter-American Convention on the Forced Disappearance of Persons;

In view of the Declaration of the United Nations Secretary-General to the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States on 13 February 2013, in which he noted that the cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations was not only a wish but a necessity, and recognized the important synergies between regional human rights bodies and United Nations human rights mechanisms, including OHCHR,

Taking into account the results of the meeting between the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances, held on 2 July 2021 on the margins of the 180th session of the IACHR, conducted online, and a follow-up meeting held on 22 September 2021 on the margins of the 21st session of CED, during which they agreed to establish a Roadmap as a framework for cooperation between the two systems;

Reaffirming the importance of fostering cooperation between the CED and the IACHR with the common objective to eradicate and prevent enforced disappearances and promote the right of victims of this crime to truth, justice and reparation;

Recognizing the need to identify practical measures to nurture, sustain and strengthen such cooperation while bearing in mind structural differences between the CED and the IACHR;

The Parties agreed on the following proposals in the framework of the present Roadmap to enhance the collaboration between the two systems:

I. Objective of the Roadmap

The Objective of this Roadmap is to define a practical framework for enhancing the cooperation between the Parties for the promotion and protection of human rights through its specific, mandates, competences and mechanisms, as relates to the eradication and prevention of enforced disappearances.