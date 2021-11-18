The Road to 2023: Assessing progress and accelerating delivery on the UN Common Pledges in advance of the next Global Refugee Forum - November 2021

At the 2019 Global Refugee Forum (GRF) the international community came together to demonstrate solidarity with the world’s refugees and the countries and communities that host them, and to make pledges aimed at engaging all stakeholders to build long-term solutions. A pledge made by the UN Secretary-General, and another made by the UN’s Emergency Relief Coordinator, committed UN entities to consider refugees in their own analyses and plans, and to advocate with refugee hosting governments to facilitate refugees’ inclusion in national systems. These two pledges are the focus of this report.

UN Common Pledge

• We stand by refugees and will work with governments to include refugees and returnees in relevant development programmes.

• We will advocate for refugees and returnees to have access to national services in countries of origin, countries of transit and refugee-hosting countries.

• We will advocate for the inclusion of refugees and returnees in regional frameworks and national development plans and reviews, as well as the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework. We will work to provide technical, financial and programming support to host countries for this purpose.

Inter-Agency Stranding

Committee (IASC) Pledge

• The IASC agencies will work with UNHCR and host governments to ensure that all our analysis, policies and response plans integrate the needs of refugees and displaced people.

• We pledge to systematically consider how to allocate technical, financial and programming support to host countries in line with the GCR and SDG pledge of Leaving No One Behind.

• The IASC member agencies commit to work with UNHCR to support refugees and host governments, to put the needs of refugees and returnees at the centre of humanitarian and development projects.

Co-authored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO), this report provides an account of progress to date in implementing these pledges; shares some of the learning generated so far; and outlines key strategic actions that the UN and others need to take in order to realize these commitments by 2023, when the next GRF will take place. The report draws on the following data sources: