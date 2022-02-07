Risks, Accountability and Technology Thematic Working Paper

Aid agencies, governments, and donors are expanding investment in digitisation of their beneficiary identification and registration systems, and remote and algorithmic control of humanitarian and social protection programmes. They are doing so in ways that may facilitate the move from humanitarian assistance to government provision, and facilitate the delivery of shock-responsive social protection. This paper looks at evidence on the role of digital technologies in the nexus between humanitarian and social assistance, assessing their benefits and risks. We conclude with an exploration of emergent research themes, recommendations for future research in this area, and links with the broader Better Assistance in Crises (BASIC) Research programme themes.

Read the full report on [IDS.](https://opendocs.ids.ac.uk/opendocs/handle/20.500.12413/17139