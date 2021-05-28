Risk-informed Early Action Partnership: from commitment to action (11 May 2021 | WP1931V)

In collaboration with Risk-informed Early Action Partnership Launched at the UN Climate Action Summit (UNCAS) in September 2019, the Riskinformed Early Action Partnership (REAP) brings together an unprecedented range of stakeholders across the climate, humanitarian and development communities with the aim to make 1 billion people safer from disaster by 2025.

Building on the REAP Framework for Action and prior engagement of senior stakeholders, this high-level dialogue “The Risk-informed Early Action: from Commitment to Action”, co-hosted with the Wilton Park and with co-sponsorship from the Governments of the United Kingdom and Saint Lucia, brought together existing and prospective country partners to prepare and discuss commitments towards achieving REAP’s ambitious targets in the run-up to UNFCCC COP26.