Risk Governance for Resilient Development in the Pacific

Executive Summary

Pacific small island states are among the most exposed and vulnerable in the world to disaster and climate risk. Five of the ten most at-risk countries are in the Pacific. This reflects the region’s isolation, limited economic diversification and extreme exposure levels.

Disaster and climate risk continue to escalate in the region. Some (but not all) aspects of vulnerability have reduced. However, the increasing exposure of people and their assets and the changing nature of hazards – driven principally by climate change among other factors – means economic, social and environmental losses (the realization of risk) continue to rise. This is having a negative impact on individual lives and livelihoods and overall prosperity and wellbeing.

Every year, tens of thousands of people across the region are pushed into poverty as a result of the impact of disasters and climate change. Fiji’s 2019 Voluntary National Review of progress against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) estimates that disasters propel an average of 3% of the population into poverty each year.

Major disasters have massive and widespread impact. In 2015, Cyclone Pam affected half of the population of Vanuatu and caused damage and loss valued at 64% of its GDP. Less than a year later, Fiji lost the equivalent of 25% of GDP as a result of Cyclone Winston.

More recently the entire island of Ambae, Vanuatu, was evacuated (original population 11,000) because of a volcanic eruption (2017 and 2018) and Tonga was badly hit by Cyclone Gita (2018).

In addition, smaller and less reported disasters – such as the localized floods and landslides in Honiara, Solomon Islands in January 2019 – cumulatively have an even greater impact, chipping away at community and national development.

Better understanding and stronger governance of disaster and climate risk is the foundation of resilient and sustainable development. In this regard, Pacific small island states have led the world by adopting regional governance arrangements to strengthen a risk-informed approach to national development. Initially in terms of policy, and now increasingly in terms of legislation, Pacific small island states are looking at how to better integrate their approach to disaster and climate risk management to ensure more resilient development.

To further this objective, a series of workshops and meetings were held for Pacific policy makers, disaster risk management practitioners and development partners in October 2019. Key activities included the Pacific Resilience Partnership hosted workshop “legislating and policy making for climate smart DRM”, a pre youth forum and the first Pacific Resilience Partnership Technical Working Group on Risk Governance for Resilient Development was held.

Pacific small island states are making progress to ‘bridge the gap’ between disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation. However, while much progress has been made on integrated climate and disaster risk governance at the regional level, it is clear from discussions that several challenges remain to ensure integrated and sustainable approaches at the national and local levels.

A number of recommendations resulted from the workshop which will be taken forward through the newly established Pacific Resilience Partnership Technical Working Group on Risk Governance for Resilient Development. In addition, the youth champions network will continue to be supported to ensure that their voice and active participation on risk governance matters is maximised.