Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) readiness and response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (‎‎2019-nCoV)‎‎, Interim guidance v2 - 26 January 2020

Overview

This document provides WHO checklists for risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) readiness and initial response for novel coronaviruses (nCoV) recently identified in Wuhan, China (2019-nCoV). The objective of this document is to provide actionable guidance for countries to implement effective RCCE strategies which will help protect the public’s health in the early response to nCoV. This document includes recommended RCCE goals and actions for countries preparing for nCoV cases and for countries that have confirmed -nCoV cases.