Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE): Guidance for Call Centers during COVID-19 (Version May, 2020)

Operational context

This guidance pulls together emerging practices from several UNHCR operations which use call centers to engage with communities. It complements the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) and Connectivity for Refugees guidance notes and specifically focuses on how existing call centers can adapt to challenges arising from the COVID-19 situation, such as call center operators working from home to comply with social distancing. This guidance can also be used for operations considering starting a helpline or call center, including where there is increased demand to provide persons of concern (POCs) with information on COVID-19 and to support service delivery where restrictions on other modes of delivery are in place.

As outlined in UNHCR’s Age Gender and Diversity Policy it is critical that UNHCR transparently communicates in languages, formats, and media that are contextually appropriate and accessible for all groups in a community, including children and persons with disabilities. To support this policy, it is critical for operations with call centers to consider how to most effectively communicate about COVID-19, including on prevention and treatment measures. Call centers can also be used to debunk myths and address misinformation, as well as to provide updated information regarding services and necessary changes.

Furthermore, if in-person counselling is suspended due to isolation or lockdown measures, call centers may represent the main (or only) channel for communities to seek assistance which could involve a broader range of needs and protection risks.