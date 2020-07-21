Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE): Engaging with Communities via ‘WhatsApp Trees (Version April, 2020) [EN/AR]

Who is this guidance for?

This guidance pulls together emerging practices from a number of UNHCR’s operations where staff and partners have leveraged ‘messaging Apps’ to engage with communities. The majority of these initiatives have used “WhatsApp”, but this guidance is applicable to a range of ‘messaging Apps’. It specifically focuses on how ‘messaging Apps’ can support cascaded information flow to and from UNHCR and partners via established groups - these are often called “WhatsApp Trees”. These trees build on traditional ‘communication tree models’ which were designed to speed up the delivery of information through phone calls from one central point via community members.

This guidance is designed to support UNHCR and partners to work through key considerations when establishing “WhatsApp Trees”, to ensure that engagement with communities via such channels is safe and effective. This guidance recognizes that “WhatsApp Trees” are only one of the channels of communication that operations or partners may consider as part of their effective online and offline community engagement strategy.