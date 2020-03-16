World
Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) Action Plan Guidance COVID-19 Preparedness and Response
Overview
This tool is designed to support risk communication, community engagement staff and responders working with national health authorities, and other partners to develop, implement and monitor an effective action plan for communicating effectively with the public, engaging with communities, local partners and other stakeholders to help prepare and protect individuals, families and the public’s health during early response to COVID-19.