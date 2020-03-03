Risk and Humanitarian Culture: An ICVA Briefing Paper January 2020

EXAMINING RISK MANAGEMENT IN THE HUMANITARIAN SPACE: AN ICVA BRIEFING SERIES

For anyone that has spent time working with humanitarian aid, risk is a familiar concept. Humanitarians inherently work in places of high fragility, conflict, or instability.

These characteristics define where humanitarian action is meant to occur, determine where actors choose to work, and impact their ability to accomplish the humanitarian mission of reducing human suffering. In order to operate effectively in such high-risk environments, it is critical for NGOs to understand how to identify and manage risk.

Doing this well will result in better outcomes for affected populations as well as improved relations with the donors funding humanitarian operations.

In practice, the identification and management of risk in the humanitarian space is difficult. Despite the existence of a substantial body of work on risk management, humanitarians struggle to apply existing guidance and tools. Responding to this gap in practical application, this ICVA briefing series will examine the current risk landscape in humanitarian aid with three core objectives:

Make the discussion on risk management more accessible to practitioners and decision-makers.

Successful risk management requires staff at all levels of an organisation to understand the role they play in managing risk. It is important to frame the discussion on risk management in a way that is understandable, accessible, and applicable to practitioners in the field as well as policymakers and headquarters leadership. Examine some of the core risk management issues unique to the humanitarian space. One of the factors that contributes to the successful application of risk management practices to the humanitarian sector is the degree to which risk issues unique to humanitarian work are appropriately defined. Ensure existing risk management tools and lessons are identified and understood. While there are already many good resources on risk management available to humanitarian practitioners, existing tools and lessons learned are not consistently applied in humanitarian work Over the next few months, ICVA will release a series of briefing materials to support these objectives. The topics to be examined in this series include:

• Organisational culture

• Addressing the gap between risk tolerance and appetite

• Security risk management

• Resources for risk management

The series includes the March 2020 ICVA Annual Conference on the theme of “Protecting Principled Humanitarian Action: An honest conversation on risk.”